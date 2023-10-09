The Best UFC Moments To Happen In Abu Dhabi

Penn entered at the peak of his powers — the reigning lightweight champion, just a couple months removed from his one-sided defeat of Diego Sanchez at UFC 107 and having won five straight in the 155-pound weight class.

Edgar was the scrappy emerging contender — once-beaten and fighting up a division or two as he used his speed, movement, and well-rounded skill set to keep bigger, stronger, more powerful fighters off balance.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

For 25 minutes, the champion and challenger got after one another, with Edgar having far more success than any of Penn’s most recent opponents. The judges were unanimous in scoring the fight for Edgar, making “The Answer” the new UFC lightweight champion, but the cards were all different and the public opinion was varied as well. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 48-47, and 49-46, while many observers believed Penn had done enough to merit the victory and retain his title.

An immediate rematch was booked — both because of Penn’s standing in the division and the pantheon of all-time greats, and the questions about the scoring — and Edgar left no room for argument, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards, 50-45 across the board, to cement his standing as the top lightweight in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier (UFC 242)

(Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS)