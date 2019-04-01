Abu Dhabi Media Launches ‘UFC Arabia’ Streaming Platform in MENA

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 18 July, 2019: Abu Dhabi Media has announced the launch of ‘UFC Arabia,’ the first Arabic language UFC streaming platform in the MENA region, following their partnership with the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion, allowing fans in the region’s 21 countries to exclusively live stream events as well as access a range of fight videos.

UFC Arabia is downloadable through all major online stores, such as Apple Store and Google Play, and will be available on web, smart phone, and tablets. The platform will allow fans to track real-time updates of all UFC events and live-stream fights, anytime, anywhere, enabling them to switch from English to Arabic with ease.

“We are very excited to welcome back UFC to Abu Dhabi through the launch of this first Arabic language streaming platform, UFC Arabia. We are thrilled to allow all passionate fans in the UAE, and MENA, a chance to exclusively live stream all UFC events, and this step reaffirms our commitment to bringing all major sports to our viewers in the region,” said Abdulrahman Awadh Al Harthi, Executive Director of Television at Abu Dhabi Media.

“Abu Dhabi Media is keen to serve its audiences by diversified media channels, and reaching out through unique online and digital platforms. We are proud of this launch which identifies our efforts to adapt the best practices by providing the best entertaining and useful content,” he continued.

“UFC Arabia will provide fans in the MENA region with one place to view all UFC live events as well as hundreds of hours of shoulder programming,” commented David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content. “We are committed to growing the sport across the region and this new streaming service will help us achieve this common goal.”

The digital subscription service will offer customers live online access to all UFC events, as well as a comprehensive content library, which will be available in English and Arabic.

“We are very proud to cater to our audience in the region by offering exclusive access to UFC live events, and various other content types, through this one-of-a kind streaming platform. Subscribers will be able to enjoy a 30 day free trial period, which can be cancelled at any time, free of charge before the expiration of the trial period,” added Al Harethi.

Following the trial period, the service will be available for a fee of $4.99 and $49.99, monthly and yearly, respectively. The platform will be available to all included countries in US dollars, except for UAE and KSA, where it will be available in local currency: Monthly subscription will be at 18.99 AED / month in UAE and 18.99 SAR/month in KSA, while, annual subscription will be at AED 189.99 / year in UAE and SAR 189.99 / year in KSA.

This weekend, UFC FIGHT NIGHTâ: DOS ANJOS vs. EDWARDS will be simulcast on UFC Arabia and Abu Dhabi Sports 4, on Saturday July 20th, from 22:00 GMT. Thereafter, all UFC events will be exclusively live on UFC Arabia.

All subscriptions are set to auto renew on the expiration date, and payments can be made via credit card (VISA and MasterCard) on www.ufcarabia.com or through in-app purchases (Apple Store and Google Play).

UFC Arabia will be available in the following countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. Live-stream of events will be provided for subscribers only within the countries specified in the Territory list.