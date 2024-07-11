Abdul Razak Alhassan: Never Look Back

Abdul Razak Alhassan has freed himself from the darkness of his recent past, and firmly looking forward as he looks to kick off a new chapter in his UFC career.

Alhassan takes on Cody Brundage in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez on Saturday night, where he plans on proving a number of points with a strong showing at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Four years ago, Alhassan was acquitted of sexual assault charges after being accused and indicted two years earlier. With the darkest period of his life put behind him, he attempted to return to competitive action, but something was missing.

“It messed me up so bad,” he admitted.

“I thought I was healed and I’d come past it. But it keeps killing me inside, no matter what. I’m sure people notice it. When, after all that happened to me and I came back to fighting, things were not going good. I did my best to do it, but it f****d me up so bad.