Abdul Razak Alhassan: “I’m just going to do me"

“Going on a three-fight losing streak is not fun, no matter how much you look at it, but I didn’t give up on myself, and the people around me didn’t give up on me because they knew what I have to show, so it’s good to come back,” Alhassan said. “I’m going to keep doing that.”

It was the middleweight’s first fight with his new team, Team Elevation in Colorado. Prior to moving to Colorado, Alhassan spent his time at Fortis MMA in Texas. He feels right at home in his new state.

“It’s been amazing,” Alhassan said. “When you have good coaches and a good team that just pushes you and believe in you, and they know what you need to work on to be able to be the best version of you, it is amazing to have a team like that.”

This weekend at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill, the 36-year-old matches up with Joaquin Buckley, a fighter who has had his share of emphatic wins, as well. Combined, the two have earned six Performance of the Night bonuses, not to mention that all Alhassan’s 11 victories have come by first-round stoppage, while Buckley has tallied 10 wins by knockout.

Alhassan is ready to shut down all the talk that Buckley has made leading up to the fight.