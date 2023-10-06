Abdul Razak Alhassan Is Determined To Shatter Expectations

“When I went through the losses, I remember I was not ready here [points to head], and I was not ready here [points to heart] because of all the distractions.” Alhassan told UFC.com, “I hated it [losing], every last part of it, especially as a fighter. Nobody wants to be on the other side of it, but it's a good experience because you get to learn from that, you get to learn and come back from it, so I’ll take it with pride, and then I’ll let everyone else pay for it.”

We last saw Alhassan take to the Octagon in January, where he scored a second-round knockout over Claudio Ribeiro at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov. Alhassan had been itching for that feeling of victory after dealing with an inconsistent patch in his career.

“It feels very good, especially when you’ve been up and down a little bit. It feels really good to come back and find your spot, find yourself, and the best place to find yourself is in the ring.”