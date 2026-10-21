Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev | On The Hunt

In the past, he’s slowed the ascent of Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Spann, and Modestas Bukauskas, and will undoubtedly be looking to do the same to Yakhyaev on Saturday, but “The Hunter” has plans of his own.

“After the fight in Baku, I feel that I was ready for top 10, and I think I said that in the cage,” he began, recalling his request for a ranked opponent. “It’s good — I will (test) myself with someone from the top; wish some guy who has very good experience. I like it; I just want to fight.”

Your Guide To UFC 333 Fight Week

Yakhyaev told UFC.com backstage following his win over Walker in June that his next performance would end even quicker, and when reminded of his proclamation, he doubled down.

“Let’s do it in five (seconds), like Masvidal,” he said, laughing.

A fun response to a near impossible request, there’s something deeper behind Yakhyaev’s composure both in and out of the Octagon. Despite being just 10 fights into his professional career at 25 years old, the surging standout fights with a poise well beyond his years.

In many instances, newcomers almost look like they’re vibrating with excitement and nervous energy when they step into the cage, and the referee says it’s time to fight. Game plans go out the window, punches are thrown with max power. These fights can often turn in slugfests as composure takes a backseat to trying to clobber the person standing across from you harboring the same intentions.