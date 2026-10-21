Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev | On The Hunt

Less than a year after stepping into the Octagon for the first time, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev is set to cross the threshold for a fourth time as he faces off with Nikita Krylov as part of UFC 333 this weekend at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
While others from the 2025 Dana White’s Contender Series crop like Josh Hokit and Tommy McMillen have made more noise and garnered more attention during their collective debut year on the UFC roster, the 25-year-old Yakhyaev has been quietly making moves.
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Racing out to a 3-0 start, he needed less than four minutes combined to earn finishes over Rafael Cerquiera, Brendson Ribeiro, and Julius Walker.
“I think it is a great year for me,” Yakhyaev said with a coy smile, reflecting on his first three fights. “If we (include) Dana White’s Contender (Series) to now, I already did four fights, and I feel very good; I’m going up. My plan for my second year is to make more fights, if it’s possible.”
Before officially setting course for his sophomore campaign, the Russian-born light heavyweight has to contend with Krylov.
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Though he’s still only 34 years old, “The Miner” is one of the most experienced hands in the 205-pound weight class. Having made 22 trips into the Octagon across two stints with the promotion, he’s amassed a 31-12 record overall, with 29 of those wins coming inside the distance.
One of only a handful of athletes on the UFC roster with more than 10 knockouts and submissions respectively, Krylov has routinely been called upon in this exact situation: to serve as a veteran measuring stick for streaking talents who believe they’re ready to begin climbing the ranks.
In the past, he’s slowed the ascent of Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Spann, and Modestas Bukauskas, and will undoubtedly be looking to do the same to Yakhyaev on Saturday, but “The Hunter” has plans of his own.
“After the fight in Baku, I feel that I was ready for top 10, and I think I said that in the cage,” he began, recalling his request for a ranked opponent. “It’s good — I will (test) myself with someone from the top; wish some guy who has very good experience. I like it; I just want to fight.”
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Yakhyaev told UFC.com backstage following his win over Walker in June that his next performance would end even quicker, and when reminded of his proclamation, he doubled down.
“Let’s do it in five (seconds), like Masvidal,” he said, laughing.
A fun response to a near impossible request, there’s something deeper behind Yakhyaev’s composure both in and out of the Octagon. Despite being just 10 fights into his professional career at 25 years old, the surging standout fights with a poise well beyond his years.
In many instances, newcomers almost look like they’re vibrating with excitement and nervous energy when they step into the cage, and the referee says it’s time to fight. Game plans go out the window, punches are thrown with max power. These fights can often turn in slugfests as composure takes a backseat to trying to clobber the person standing across from you harboring the same intentions.
But when Yakhyaev competes, he’s calm and patient, measured in everything he does, and effective with every movement.
In two of his three UFC appearances, he’s pitched a shutout, absorbing zero strikes, while in the other, his opponent managed to land eight significant blows over the 2:52 it took for Yakhyaev to take him down twice, advance to his back, and choke him out.
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If you add in his Contender Series win over Alik Lorenz, the unbeaten rising star has four minutes and three seconds inside the cage, taking nine total strikes while amassing four consecutive first-round stoppage wins.
“I will tell you something,” Yakhyaev said. “When I go in the cage, I feel the atmosphere there; the fans give me energy. Before the cage, I syphon everything inside me, and when we start the fight, BOOM — everything goes out with one punch.”
He smiled and laughed, and when asked where that ability to channel everything into focused energy comes from, he said, “We have plans for every fight, so when you know what you will do in the cage, when you can see every move from your opponent, then the game is easy for you.
“You’re calm because you know everything; you will work like how you did in sparring.”
That is how he has approached each fight thus far in his UFC journey and how he intends to handle things against Krylov as well.
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“I think if I fight three rounds, I’m ready because we always train for a full fight,” began Yakhyaev, who has only been to the scorecards once in his career and has not ventured beyond the second round otherwise. “When I do sparrings, I know how I feel; I feel very good. With conditioning, everything is fine with us.
“I have Plan B. I have Plan C, D, E — a lot of them, and I will use everything,” he added when asked how he takes another step forward in the division this weekend. “One from them will work.”
He grinned and added, “If not five (seconds), then six, and if not six, then seven."
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.