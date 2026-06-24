Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev | Active, Successful, And Hungry For More

If there is anyone from the group of 46 graduates that is going to quickly join the 28-year-old heavyweight by making an expedient run into the rankings in their individual weight class, it might very well be light heavyweight Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, who returns to action this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan, against American Julius Walker searching for a third straight UFC win and tenth consecutive victory overall to begin his career.

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“It’s nice now that I’m in the UFC because people know you, they look at you a little different, with respect,” the soft-spoken 25-year-old standout said earlier in the week of his quick ascent to top prospect status and being poised to make his third appearance in eight months after punching his ticket to the promotion with a 30-second win over Alik Lorenz last August at the Meta APEX. “I like it.”

While Yakhyaev understandably likes the greater visibility, prospect watchers and fans of the sport rave about the diverse array of weapons the Chechen-born up-and-comer brings to the table.