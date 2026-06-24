Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev | Active, Successful, And Hungry For More

The Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’25 already has a top five fighter in its midst thanks to Josh Hokit, who has motored into contention in the heavyweight division on the strength of four wins, and three different personas.
If there is anyone from the group of 46 graduates that is going to quickly join the 28-year-old heavyweight by making an expedient run into the rankings in their individual weight class, it might very well be light heavyweight Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, who returns to action this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan, against American Julius Walker searching for a third straight UFC win and tenth consecutive victory overall to begin his career.
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“It’s nice now that I’m in the UFC because people know you, they look at you a little different, with respect,” the soft-spoken 25-year-old standout said earlier in the week of his quick ascent to top prospect status and being poised to make his third appearance in eight months after punching his ticket to the promotion with a 30-second win over Alik Lorenz last August at the Meta APEX. “I like it.”
While Yakhyaev understandably likes the greater visibility, prospect watchers and fans of the sport rave about the diverse array of weapons the Chechen-born up-and-comer brings to the table.
He has good size and mobility for the division, moving fluidly inside the Octagon, and while his grappling is his strongest suit, he’s formidable on the feet as well. Training both with the team at MMA Nuernberg in Germany as well as alongside former founder member of The Blackzilians, Gesias “JZ” Cavalcante at the Fight Sports Deerfield Beach, Yakhyaev is not only surrounded by outstanding coaches, but quality training partners as well, including UFC vet Marc-Andre Barriault, undefeated rising star Thad Jean, and fellow DWCS grad Rafael Tobias.
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Those considerable skills were on display — albeit briefly — against Lorenz when he picked up his contract, and again as Yakhyaev rampaged through Rafael Cerqueira last November when he needed just 33 seconds to collect his first UFC victory. Back in April, “The Hunter” had to work a little harder to earn his second win, besting Brendson Ribeiro in a touch under three minutes, which came with his taking more punches than the game plan called for that night.
“First fight is 100 percent,” Yakhyaev said. “Second, I get a little punched — plan was no getting punched; just knockout or submission.”
Officially, he was punched eight times, which isn’t much at all in a two-minute and 52-second fight, but it’s also seven more punches than he absorbed in his previous two fights combined.
This weekend, Yakhyaev maintains his steady pace by returning to the Octagon for a third time in a showdown with Walker, an athletic former Division II basketball player who has gone 7-2 overall since turning pro and similarly earned his first UFC victory by defeating Cerqueira. Not only does Saturday’s contest keep the ascending light heavyweight competing at the steady clip he covets, but the event being in the Azerbaijan capital means it is close to the two countries he calls home as well.
“You know what? If I’m not training, (don’t have a) fight, I feel really bad, so I need it,” Yakhyaev said. “You can say it’s like a drug for me. I need it; I have to train and fight.
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“I can say it’s good and nice fighting in Baku because it’s close to Turkey, it’s close to Chechnya, so I am at home here,” he added. “I fight at home here; it’s really nice.”
While much of Hokit’s rapid rise is attributed to his performances and exploits on the microphone, some of it also comes down to fighting in a division where opportunities are more plentiful for competitors that can stay healthy, turn around quickly, and find consistent success.
First-round finishes in October and January opened the door to his slugfest with Curtis Blaydes in Miami at UFC 327, and his efforts there landed him on the South Lawn of the White House two weeks ago. Yakhyaev has a comparable opportunity in the light heavyweight division, where his first two wins have put him on the prospect radar, and a third victory this weekend might result in a jetpack being strapped on his back in order to propel him up the ranks with greater haste.
Just in case the UFC isn’t sure that’s what they would like to do with the unbeaten rising star, Yakhyaev plans on making his desires and intentions clear once he’s standing triumphant in the center of the Octagon again this weekend.
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“After fight, I will say some names, and you will know,” he said with a smile when asked how quickly he would like to climb the ranks and test himself against the best the division has to offer. “If UFC gives me a fast fight, I will go and fight fast.”
Buckle up, friends — things are about to get really interesting.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.