Aaron Pico | Still Learning

Backstage following his first UFC victory in April, Aaron Pico joked that he felt like he needed a Marlboro Red to help calm him down after securing a crucial unanimous decision win over Patricio Pitbull to get things moving in the right direction again.
“It was good; it was a big relief, especially after a performance like that against a legend like Pitbull,” Pico said ahead of his return at UFC 333.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
“It was an important fight for my team and I, but it only lasts so long and then your mind starts going again: ‘When am I gonna step in the cage?’ and your heart starts racing, constantly thinking about what’s next.
“Shortly after that, the phone rang and we were getting ready for Abu Dhabi, and now we’re just a couple days away.”
The victory was critical for Pico for several reasons, not the least of which is that no one wants to start their UFC career with consecutive setbacks, though it goes much deeper than that.
Now 30 years old, Pico has been in the spotlight since he was a teenage wrestling phenom heralded as the greatest prospect in the sport’s history, several years before he’d even shifted his focus to MMA.
Unlike just about everyone else on the UFC roster, Pico didn’t have Saturday nights in a Midwest gymnasium in front of 500 people where he could work out the kinks in a lower-risk environment.
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He’s fought exclusively on the big stage, debuting under the Bellator banner at Madison Square Garden in New York City and remaining a constant focus of the MMA audience throughout his career.
More than most that stumble on the way up. Pico’s setbacks have been magnified, his standing has been questioned, and after facing adversity in the form of a knockout loss to Lerone Murphy in his promotional debut at UFC 319, the pressure to earn a win and show he can compete took center stage.
“It was a big confidence booster for me (to get a win) against a guy like Pitbull,” said Pico, who carries a solid 14-5 record into Saturday’s meeting with Keita. “I had to be very, very sharp in everything — my training, my mindset.
“If you look back to the Lerone Murphy fight, what really got me in trouble was my fighting style — I was going forward, fighting recklessly, partially because sometimes you have the mindset that ‘I just wanna get in and get out.’ I’m sure every fighter feels that way to some degree because you’re in a fight, but the great ones like we’ve witnessed know how to calm their mind down and just let it flow.
“That has been a big thing for me in training is that you don’t always have to be attacking; you can really work on defense,” the featherweight said. “There is a reason you’re throwing certain punches — you’re looking for setups — and that’s what I did for the Pitbull fight and it worked out well.
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“Now I just kept building off that with the coaches and I think I’m only going to get better and better.”
Another thing Pico mentioned in a post-fight interview with Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas backstage in April this year was Pitbull’s skill in controlling fights, recognizing when he’s hurt and knowing what he needs to do in those moments that it forced him to be patient in his approach whenever he landed clean or had him rocked.
In the build to this weekend’s contest, he’s talked about the work he’s done to slow himself down in training, parroting his coach’s direction to “let the fight cook” instead of always trying to hustle things along.
“It’s very important,” Pico began. “We’re fighting in the best organization in the world with fighters from all over and — you look at a guy like Volkanovski: from the start of the fight, heck, even from the walkout, he’s there, he’s enjoying it, he’s having a good time.
“Of course he’s nervous in some way, and when he’s in there, he has sharp eyes — he’s moving, he’s setting up counters, he’s setting up traps. To be at the highest level, you have to fight like that or else you’re gonna get in trouble; Islam Makhachev — he’s in and out, he’s moving, he’s setting up traps.
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“All the great champions that are in the UFC today are not just physically good, they’re mentally just as strong, so I really had to tell myself, ‘Calm the mind, focus on what you need to focus on, and in sparring, make it a really big habit of understanding what is going on rather than just going as hard as you can.’
“We all know I can run through a wall and do a million wind sprints, push more than anybody on the roster,” he added with a laugh. “But being able to control the mind in high pressure moments and being able to make a decision, solve a puzzle in that degree of stress is very important, so that’s what I’m learning and I’m still improving.”
While most have the opportunity to work out the kinks on the regional scene to avoid learning on the job under the brightest lights, when all you’ve had is high-profile fights and lessons are being learned on the fly, expectations often outpace your readiness, leading to people miscasting you as incapable; in reality, one is really still just finding their footing.
What’s interesting about the way Pico is often perceived — and why I talk about his uncommon entry into the sport and road to the UFC as frequently as I do — is that after a 4-3 start to his career following consecutive losses to legitimate contenders Henry Corrales and Ádám Borics, the Whittier, California native has gone 10-2, having avenged his loss to Corrales and with one of those setbacks coming as a result of a shoulder injury.
From that perspective, he sounds like an ascending talent amidst an excellent overall run who stumbled against a legitimate contender in his UFC debut, a fate that has befallen many an elite talent in the past.
Which is why Saturday night’s pairing with Keita is such an interesting moment.
MATCHUP SPOTLIGHT: Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita
Originally scheduled to face Arnold Allen, Keita raised his hand when the British contender was forced to withdraw, making a relatively quick turnaround after having dispatched Muhammad Naimov in the first round of their meeting in Paris at the start of September.
Though the original matchup afforded Pico the chance to fight forward against a tenured member of the featherweight Top 10, the shift in opponents didn’t shift his focus or objective.
“The objective is always the same with me: I view every fight like a world championship fight because at this level, what’s at stake is very important,” he said when asked about the matchup. “My mindset didn’t really change. Of course, I would like to fight a guy that’s in the top 10, top 5, but it just is what it is; I’m not gonna sit and complain about it.
“I’m glad Keita stepped in; it’s a great fight for me. I think stylistically it’s a new puzzle for me to solve, and in camp, I had to be aware of strong punches, guys blitzing me; he’s a fighter that really has moments — he blitzes guys, they freeze, and he puts them out, so for me, I have to be really focused and make sure my eyes are sharp and I don’t get into a fire fight with him because I think that’s what he likes.
“(All I need to do is) just do what I do best and that’s blend it all together and I believe I will get the job done on Saturday night.”
After that, he’ll catch a flight home a few hours later in order to see his son, savor the victory (and still not a Marlboro Red), and then let his mind start wandering back to wondering about his next fight.
And if everything works out in his favor, that next one should be against someone stationed ahead of him in the rankings and bring him closer to that championship gold he’s always been chasing.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.