Aaron Pico | Still Learning

“It’s very important,” Pico began. “We’re fighting in the best organization in the world with fighters from all over and — you look at a guy like Volkanovski: from the start of the fight, heck, even from the walkout, he’s there, he’s enjoying it, he’s having a good time.

“Of course he’s nervous in some way, and when he’s in there, he has sharp eyes — he’s moving, he’s setting up counters, he’s setting up traps. To be at the highest level, you have to fight like that or else you’re gonna get in trouble; Islam Makhachev — he’s in and out, he’s moving, he’s setting up traps.

CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURES: Alexander Volkanovski | Movsar Evloev | Petr Yan | Merab Dvalishvili

“All the great champions that are in the UFC today are not just physically good, they’re mentally just as strong, so I really had to tell myself, ‘Calm the mind, focus on what you need to focus on, and in sparring, make it a really big habit of understanding what is going on rather than just going as hard as you can.’

“We all know I can run through a wall and do a million wind sprints, push more than anybody on the roster,” he added with a laugh. “But being able to control the mind in high pressure moments and being able to make a decision, solve a puzzle in that degree of stress is very important, so that’s what I’m learning and I’m still improving.”

While most have the opportunity to work out the kinks on the regional scene to avoid learning on the job under the brightest lights, when all you’ve had is high-profile fights and lessons are being learned on the fly, expectations often outpace your readiness, leading to people miscasting you as incapable; in reality, one is really still just finding their footing.