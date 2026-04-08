Aaron Pico Focused On Letting Things Flow, Having Fun

Now, 17 weeks after dropping the picture and stating that “the return is going to be great,” Pico is ready to make the walk for a second time this weekend in a clash with Patricio Pitbull as part of Saturday’s packed preliminary card slate at UFC 327 in Miami.

UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg Fight By Fight Preview

“It was nice,” the proud father said of taking time with family following his August loss to Lerone Murphy. “After the fight, I just spent a lot of time in Morocco with my son, and it was good. At the end of the day, my son loves me for being a good dad, and that’s what’s most important… Fighting is very important, it’s what I do, but I think the biggest thing I’m taking from this fight week is that I put a lot of pressure on myself and I kind of over-think sometimes. The motto for this fight week is just to have fun. In sparring, that was the mindset — just go in there, relax, and have fun; you don’t need to do anything crazy, the skills are there.

“After the loss, I woke up the next day, and life still carried on; we still have a mission to do.”