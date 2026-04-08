Aaron Pico Focused On Letting Things Flow, Having Fun

Last December, several months after his UFC debut went from “going well” to “went bad” in a blink of an eye, Aaron Pico posted a picture of he and his son Valentino with a caption citing the importance of reconnecting with what matters most in life.
Now, 17 weeks after dropping the picture and stating that “the return is going to be great,” Pico is ready to make the walk for a second time this weekend in a clash with Patricio Pitbull as part of Saturday’s packed preliminary card slate at UFC 327 in Miami.
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“It was nice,” the proud father said of taking time with family following his August loss to Lerone Murphy. “After the fight, I just spent a lot of time in Morocco with my son, and it was good. At the end of the day, my son loves me for being a good dad, and that’s what’s most important… Fighting is very important, it’s what I do, but I think the biggest thing I’m taking from this fight week is that I put a lot of pressure on myself and I kind of over-think sometimes. The motto for this fight week is just to have fun. In sparring, that was the mindset — just go in there, relax, and have fun; you don’t need to do anything crazy, the skills are there.
“After the loss, I woke up the next day, and life still carried on; we still have a mission to do.”
That mission is to become a UFC world champion, and it’s one that Pico has held since he was a child. While that’s not uncommon for a lot of today’s stars who have grown up alongside the promotion, the difference is that none of those other athletes have been under the spotlight since those formative years the way Pico has been.
A quick Google search of “Aaron Pico prospect” will unearth a 2014 article where “Crazy” Bob Cook, then one of the top coaches in the sport at American Kickboxing Academy, called Pico “the greatest MMA prospect I’ve ever seen.” Pico was 17 at the time and still more than three years away from making his debut as mixed martial artist.
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There were very clear reasons for the excitement and hype, as Pico was a standout in boxing, wrestling and pankration as a youth, winning state and national titles in all three disciplines before committing his focus to freestyle wrestling, with designs on making the 2016 Olympic team.
When he came up short, finishing second at the team trials in his weight class, Pico made the move to MMA.
Where most competitors make their first pro start on a small show somewhere close to home, with a favorable matchup and only a couple hundred eyes max looking on, the Whittier, California native’s debut took place on the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Two of the night’s three title fights took place before Pico hit the cage, and even on a card featuring a host of established, formidable names in the sport, all eyes were on the “can’t-miss prospect” who was finally going to step into the cage for the first time.
The fight lasted 24 seconds as Pico was rocked and submitted by journeyman lightweight Zach Freeman.
“There has been a lot of pressure on me for a lot of years,” Pico said. “I’d be lying if I said it’s not hard — it’s very difficult — and sometimes you have to calm your mind down. I have a good team around me, people I can call and vent to, but it comes down to this: I love what I do. It’s given me a good life, I’ve met a lot of awesome people, travelled the world, and it’s the best job I ever had… Growing up as a youth, I always just wrestled and did my best. A national championship turned into two, and two turned into three, and it’s like, ‘Let’s go to the World Championships.’ Then you’re a world champion and you have three world medals and then I was boxing and I loved boxing. You do it because you love it and it’s fun.
“I think a lot about when I was a young kid and I was at the boxing club, I was there because I loved it; three hours would go by so fast,” he continued, the wistfulness in his voice saying as much as the words themselves. “When I was at wrestling practice, it was fun, and I’m trying to remind myself to go back to the 12-year-old Aaro Pico that was doing it just for fun; talking to my mom in the car about boxing and wrestling and things I wanted to do… I was dreaming, and sometimes when you get older, life happens and the pressure of it (comes), but you have to remind yourself to go back to when you were a young boy and you let it flow and have fun.
“That’s when I was shining the best,” Pico added with a laugh. “That’s when I was winning world championships and national championships because there was no pressure; it was just a very simple life.”
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Pico is hoping to carry that child-like, “keep it fun” approach that permeated his camp into this weekend’s matchup with Pitbull in Miami.
Anyone that follows the sport understands the irony of this matchup taking place inside the Octagon as Pitbull lorded over the Bellator featherweight for the entirety of Pico’s time with the promotion, but their paths never crossed. Now, after five years fighting outside of the UFC, they’re set to share the Octagon this weekend at Kaseya Center.
“Called my team and said, ‘It’s time to get ready. We’re facing Patricio Pitbull on April 11 in Miami,’” Pico said. “I did what I had to do… When you get that phone call, your heart starts pounding, you kind of go into ‘Alright, I’m gonna fight in a couple months,’ but I had a lot of time to prepare. I did my time in Morocco, spent a lot of time there training, and I’m excited to show what I’ve been working on the last three or four months on Saturday.
“I had a lot of great partners from all over the world that joined me there and just got to work,” Pico said regarding the decision to train in Morocco for this camp. “It was very structured and I had guys that were better grapplers than me, better strikers than me. Going into sparring being a little bit uncomfortable, being a little nervous, that’s what I needed. Sometimes you need to be uncomfortable and being in Morocco allowed me to focus on that.
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“It was a really good training camp for me,” he added. “Everything is where it needs to be, and now I just gotta go do my job, and have fun doing it on Saturday night.”
And if everything goes according to plan, what do that look like?
“Win!” he said emphatically, chasing his words with a laugh. “That’s all I’m thinking about is winning; how it comes, I don’t care. If it’s a decision, it’s a decision. If it’s a knockout, that would be great, but at the end of the day, winning pays the bills.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.