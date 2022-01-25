Aaron Jeffery Is Motivated And Ready To Turn It Up

Granted, his first DWCS loss was to Brendan Allen who holds UFC victories over Kyle Daukaus, Kyle Roberson and Kevin Holland, but it’s impossible not to wonder why the CFFC middleweight champ came up short.

“It sucks, man,” Jeffery said bluntly. “Getting to that point twice and s****ing the bed both times sucks a lot. Now I don’t know what’s next for my career. Is the UFC not interested now because they’ve given me that opportunity twice? There’s not much I can really do about it but keep training and trying to win fights, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Jeffery reflects on all his accomplishments and the fights he’s won and lost, and he is as critical of himself as others may be. Even household UFC names can’t believe he hasn’t punched his ticket yet.

“I train with Strickland and Chiesa down in Vegas and they both say the same s***, that I should be in the UFC and they can’t believe I’m not, but what I can do in the gym isn’t what I’m doing in the cage,” Jeffery explained. “I just got to put it all together when I fight.”