Aaron Jeffery Has Always Enjoyed A Good Scrap

The CFFC middleweight champion explains that there are plenty of people back in St. Catharines from 2010-2014 that saw a whole different side of him on a semi-regular basis.

“I think I was probably being an idiot and mouthing off and whatever,” laughs Jeffery.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

Thankfully, the Jeffery that was throwing down in the Brock University bars and parties wasn’t the 10-3 animal he is today. Jeffery explains that long before holding CFFC gold and making two appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series, he had a run of the mill college student fight record.

“I’d say I’m running probably a .500 record,” Jeffery said. “I think some of the fights are probably impossible to score. I know my buddies have a funny story. One time there was like a university residence, a place called Village. It’s all houses with university kids and I was getting into a fight with some guy and we had both fallen down and we were both sitting on our a** in front of each other punching each other in the face. A lot of no contests.”

Very few people alive have a street fight record that is comparable to Tank Abbott’s, but it is funny to imagine a world where the disciplined mixed martial artist is getting pummeled by somebody far from any sort of combat sports gym. But college is a crazy time.

Never one to let a funny moment go undocumented, Jeffery used to keep pictures of particularly bad injuries sustained in fights he’d pay to have memory of.