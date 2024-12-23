A Year Of Style And Storytelling: UFC Venum Unrivaled Fight Kits

As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on one of the most exciting developments in UFC merchandise and outfitting history – Venum Unrivaled fight shorts.
Each pair, crafted in partnership with the fighters themselves, serves as more than just fight gear, it tells a story. From colors inspired by national pride to designs reflecting personal journeys, these shorts captured each athlete's identity.
Sean O’Malley – UFC 299
Kicking off the year, Sean O’Malley, one of the sport’s brightest stars this year, donned vibrant pink shorts with gold trim for his main event clash against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299. The bold design perfectly captured his flashy personality and championship status, as he retained the UFC bantamweight championship in a dominant decision victory.
Alex Pereira – UFC 300, UFC 303, UFC 307
Pereira’s multicolored shorts, worn at UFC 300, UFC 303, and UFC 307, honor his Brazilian ancestry and his home, The Pataxó Tribe. The tribal design incorporates traditional patterns and colors rooted in the tribe’s rich history, making them a powerful representation of Pereira’s early journey.
Zhang Weili – UFC 300
Zhang Weili’s custom fight kit, worn in her UFC strawweight title bout at UFC 300, featured traditional Chinese patterns with intricate dragon motifs woven into the design. The set is a tribute to her home country of China, symbolizing her roots and the pride she carries as the first Chinese UFC champion.
Max Holloway – UFC 300, UFC 308
Fan favorite Max “Blessed” Holloway wore custom shorts inspired by his proud home of Hawaii at UFC 300 and UFC 308. The red, white, and blue floral design was a long-awaited effort between Holloway, UFC, and Veum – first created for his unforgettable UFC BMF title bout against Justin Gaethje.
Justin Gaethje – UFC 300
Justin Gaethje’s Venum Unrivaled shorts at UFC 300 showcased a unique black-and-white interpretation of the United States flag. The subtle design blended Gaethje’s patriotic symbolism with a sleek, understated style.
Dustin Poirier – UFC 302
Dusitn Poirier’s shorts worn at UFC 302 featured a floral design inspired by his everyday creative style and his southern Louisiana flare. Hidden within the vibrant pattern is a nod to Porier’s nickname, “The Diamond”.
Leon Edwards – UFC 304
Leon Edwards’ custom shorts at UFC 304 honored his two homes, combining the colors of Kingston, Jamaica, where he was born, and Birmingham, England, where he was raised. The design symbolizes the dual heritage that defines who he is and who he fights for.
Paddy Pimblett- UFC 304
At UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett wore bright orange shorts to pay homage to his early MMA career in Cage Warriors. This tribute not only honors Pimblett’s early beginnings, but also serves as his signature look alongside his cornrows and electric walkout.
Dricus Du Plessis – UFC 305
Dricus Du Plessis’ shorts at UFC 305 featured the vibrant and striking colors of the South African flag, a respectful tribute to his roots and the pride he brings to every fight. Worn in his UFC middleweight title bout, Du Plessis honored his country as the first South African UFC champion.
Israel Adesanya – UFC 305
Also at UFC 305 were Israel Adesanya’s black and gold lightning shorts, reflective of his love of anime and an ode to his electric fighting style. The design embodies his nickname, “The Last Stylebender,” blending creativity and combat.
Noche UFC
At Noche UFC, for the first time ever, every fighter on the card wore special edition Venum fight kits. The designs focused on the gods of Aztec mythology, and the jerseys contained a Noche UFC badge with the official date of the first Mexican independence celebration (September 16, 1810).
Ilia Topuria – UFC 308
At UFC 308, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria debuted custom red, yellow, and gold shorts that featured a charging bull design, symbolizing his Spanish nationality and his nickname, “El Matador.” This attire paid respect to Spain’s bullfighting tradition and celebrated Topuria’s heritage.
Brandon Moreno – UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi
In his long-awaited return to the Octagon, Brandon Moreno sported custom black and red shorts, featuring images of Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec god and feathered serpent. This design honored Morenos’ Mexican background, showcasing his deep cultural roots and pride.
Jon Jones – UFC 309
UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, wore red, black, and gold shorts at UFC 309 that featured two lion heads meeting in the center. Inspired by Jones’s faith, his shorts also feature the same verse that is mirrored across his chest tattoo. This personal touch makes his fight shorts a powerful symbol of strength every time he enters the Octagon.
Stipe Miocic – UFC 309
The two-time UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, proudly represented his roots at UFC 309, wearing a pair of black shorts that display his family’s Croatian crest on one side, with the national symbol of checkered patterns on the other.
Charles Oliveira – UFC 309
Charles Oliveira’s custom shorts worn in the co-main event at UFC 309 bring his Brazilian pride to the forefront, featuring his nickname “Do Bronxs” and a design inspired by the favelas of Brazil – a reminder of his journey from humble beginnings to UFC history books.
Michael Chandler – UFC 309
In Michael Chandler’s return to the Octagon at UFC 309, he sported custom shorts that embodied his patriotic spirit. Featuring a black style with the American stars and bars, Chandler’s shorts are a tribute to freedom and his unwavering pride in representing the United States.
