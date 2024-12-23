A Year Of Style And Storytelling: UFC Venum Unrivaled Fight Kits

Each pair, crafted in partnership with the fighters themselves, serves as more than just fight gear, it tells a story. From colors inspired by national pride to designs reflecting personal journeys, these shorts captured each athlete’s identity. Available at UFC Store, they have become a must-have for fans.

Sean O’Malley – UFC 299

Kicking off the year, Sean O’Malley, one of the sport’s brightest stars this year, donned vibrant pink shorts with gold trim for his main event clash against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299. The bold design perfectly captured his flashy personality and championship status, as he retained the UFC bantamweight championship in a dominant decision victory.

Alex Pereira – UFC 300, UFC 303, UFC 307