A Wild Couple Of Weeks For Kyle Prepolec

The last couple of weeks have been the positive side of being a battle-tested veteran that is always ready, as Prepolec was first able to jump at the opportunity to run things back with Dufort and then quickly pivot and agree to make the walk to the Octagon this weekend.

But as any fighter that competes on the regional circuit can tell you, weeks like Prepolec has had as of late are far less common than what his last few years have been like.

The Premier Mixed Martial Arts representative had a two-fight cup of coffee in the UFC in 2019, debuting on short notice, up a division in Ottawa against Nordine Taleb before returning to lightweight to face Austin Hubbard in Vancouver. He dropped both bouts and was released from the promotion in March 2020.

Injuries and the COVID pandemic kept him out of action until his win over Dufort in November 2021, which was followed by a loss to fellow UFC veteran Shane Campbell five months later under the Unified MMA banner. Since then, he’s fought three times, winning all three bouts by first-round stoppage, while also having four bouts fall through for various reasons.