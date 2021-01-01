A Walk Down TUF Memory Lane with Forrest Griffin

“It’s a great thing to have done, but not necessarily a great thing to be doing,” Griffin explained. “I don’t like seeing the guy I’m going to fight all day every day. I’ve got nothing against the people I’m going to fight; I just want to be able to avoid humanizing them, which you do when you see them every single day.”

Above all, Griffin added that the experience of being on TUF gives athletes an advantage once they make their appearance in the UFC, both competitively and professionally.

“It’s literally UFC boot camp,” Griffin said. “You learn a lot about media and camera training, interview tactics, even mental warfare. There are a lot of lessons.”

As Griffin looks back on TUF and how far it’s come in the more than 16 years since the launch of the show, he couldn’t help but feel excited -- and nostalgic.