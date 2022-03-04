A Stoic Maryna Moroz Returns To The Octagon

“First, I was stuck in Ukraine and it was hard to train, but when I made it back to America and I was training at American Top Team, I started to up my level, technically and everything.”

Withstanding the uncertain circumstances regarding her training, and injuries which delayed her return to the Octagon even further, Moroz admittedly struggled, but didn’t let her struggle define her.

“Sometimes, I feel terrible, but I have a lot of support and big love for my fans,” the 30-year-old said, adding that her husband, coaches and training partners’ support helped her through the rough waters. “I always believed that I’d be back in the Octagon. I trained hard and, as always, in my heart, I was strong.”

That strength is something “Iron Lady” has had to carry with her throughout her career, as the first and only Ukrainian woman on the UFC roster.

“I’m just one girl, I came from a small village and now I’m fighting in the best organization in the world,” Moroz said. “It was so hard, but I’m now in the best arena; I’m excited and feel a lot of emotions right now.”

Savoring the emotions surrounding her Octagon return while she can, Moroz said all of the feelings she has will be shut off once her feet hit the canvas on Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena — something that could be the key to victory, as her bout with Mariya Agapova has been ignited by some past drama, evolved now into a little bit of bad blood.