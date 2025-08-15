A ‘New’ Kai Asakura Is Ready To Establish Himself

First came Steve Erceg, the unassuming Australian who picked up three wins in his first three Octagon appearances. Less than a year into his UFC tenure, “Astroboy” got a shot at Pantoja at UFC 301 in Brazil, pushing “The Cannibal” to the brink but ultimately falling short. With no clear contender in sight, UFC looked beyond its roster and brought in Japanese superstar Kai Asakura for an immediate crack at the belt.

With a large fanbase and extensive highlight reel in tow, Asakura made his UFC debut under the brightest spotlight possible, challenging for the title at UFC 310 in Las Vegas. However, he became another name added to Pantoja’s extensive list of victims despite an early bright moment. The task was tall, but the disappointment crashed just as hard.

Asakura, still just 31, has all the goods to potentially bring a UFC belt back to Japan, but he’ll have to take a more conventional path to it, starting with his matchup with Tim Elliott at UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev.