A New Era In The Flyweight Division Begins In Earnest At UFC 328

Joshua Van’s first title defense against Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328 represents more than just another title fight. For one, it’s the first championship bout in which both competitors were born after 2000. The bout also represents a potential sea change at 125 pounds. Nearly a decade since Demetrious Johnson reigned over the division and about three years since the final bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, a wave of younger contenders has made their way into the title picture in earnest.
Granted, Alexandre Pantoja remains in the wings waiting for the winner and keen to reclaim the throne, but that doesn’t negate the fact that the flyweight division is turning over in front of our eyes.
The progression was a steady one for both men in the co-main event on May 9, although more so for the 26-year-old Taira, who joined the roster in May 2022 and steadily climbed the ladder.
Five wins in 19 months earned him his first main event slot against Alex Perez, which he aced impressively, but he stumbled for the first time against the division’s elite when he took on Brandon Royval in a five-round fight four months later. The Okinawa-born youngster emphatically bounced back in 2025, scoring second-round finishes over Hyunsung Park in August and, most notably, Brandon Moreno last December at UFC 323.
Van’s rise was much more sudden. He joined the roster in June 2023, scoring three wins in seven months before falling to Charles Johnson when he tried to make it four wins in 13 months. Rather than halting momentum, Van seemed to find it as he returned two months later to bounce back with a win over Edgar Chairez and sneaking a decision win over Cody Durden before the end of 2024. He kept the ball rolling in 2025, beating Rei Tsuruya in March before knocking out Bruno Silva at UFC 316, but his climb hit overdrive when he stepped in on short notice 21 days later against Brandon Royval at UFC 317. The two went back-and-forth in one of the best fights of the year before Van put the exclamation point on the fight with a late knockdown of the former title challenger.
After beating Royval, Van faced off with Pantoja in the Octagon, setting up the matchup that would go down in December but end prematurely when Pantoja suffered an arm injury 26 seconds into the fight. Although an unfortunate way for the belt to change hands, credit goes to the 24-year-old Van for forcing his way into the opportunity in the first place.
And yes, to many, “The Cannibal” remains the cream of the flyweight crop, but after cleaning out an era’s worth of contenders, six of the current top 10 have not yet challenged for the title (although that number shrinks to five once Taira enters the Octagon on May 9). Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi are the most experienced of the prospective title challengers and are set to duke it out in a high-stakes main event on June 20, but the freshest face in the mix is England’s Lone’er Kavanagh.
Kavanagh was highly touted coming out of Cage Warriors and his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2024. After opening his UFC account with a pair of decision wins, he suffered a knockout loss to Johnson in Shanghai, seemingly needing some more polish before challenging for the top 15. Opportunity came knocking, though, when Asu Almabayev (another notable and interesting contender on the rise) pulled out of his Mexico City headliner against Moreno. Many were surprised when Kavanagh got the nod despite his recent loss. In turn, he delivered the performance of his career, hurting Moreno several times and relatively outclassing the former champion to get the nod on the scorecards as well as his first Performance Bonus.
That’s not to say Pantoja or Moreno are out of the mix when it comes to the championship picture, and more experienced contenders like Steve Erceg, Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France are in the thick of their primes and are keen to surge up the table again, but having a handful of under-30 fighters playing real factors at the top of a weight class is exciting, particularly in a highly skilled division like flyweight.
What was once considered a division on the fringe is arguably one of the healthiest ecosystems on the roster, and when Van and Taira compete in Newark, it could be the true beginning of a new era.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.