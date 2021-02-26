A Few Snowy Setbacks Won't Stop Colin Wright

In his final push of camp, it wasn’t just his gym closing that was the problem. From boil orders and poor water pressure in the dead of winter, to the loss of cell reception and power throughout most of the state, Wright may not know when the gym was open if he could go.

The last week of Wright’s training camp has been whittled down to stretching and game planning.

“We don’t even have running water, so I couldn’t take a shower if I did work out,” Wright explained. “It hasn’t been easy, that’s for sure.”

Wright and his parents have made certain accommodations as a result of learning from previous notable storms that have slammed the area before. Even those were nullified by the devastation caused by the snowfall.

“Luckily, my parents are always prepared for this type of stuff,” Wright said. “We got flooded out for Harvey, so they always have stuff laying around. They had a bunch of charger ports already charged up and ready to go. Even then we’d have full batteries but still couldn’t get service, though.”