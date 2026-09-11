A Few Good Days in the Gym Produce Only Good Results for Tommy Gantt

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“I would say one of the biggest things is that he keeps me grounded, spiritually,” Gantt said of Branch. “When we’re in here, we stay in the same room — we call it ‘The War Room’ during Fight Week — but he’s reading scriptures all day, every night before I got to sleep, just keeping me grounded spiritually… And in the training room, he’s just a wizard, man. He knows fighting, knows every aspect of the sport, so it’s good to have a guy that has been to the top of the mountain, won at the highest levels to be right there with you, hand-in-hand, helping you out so that you know when you’re doing things right and you know when you’re doing things wrong.

“I will say that Dave is probably one of the more positive one of my coaches too,” he added with a laugh. “I hear probably 80-percent positive feedback from him.”

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After years chasing his dreams on the wrestling mats, Gantt made a relatively late transition to MMA, much like Cormier, and has been playing catchup ever since. But unlike wrestling, where he knew what he needed to do every time out, his new combat sport of choice comes with far more variables to consider, and Branch is one of the key people that makes sure the self-described “wild man” stays on top of his assignments.

“When I was wrestling, for example, I didn’t really watch any wrestling. I would go to practice, do my thing during the day, hit my two, three workouts, and then I would go home and play Fortnite and War Zone all day,” offered Gantt, smirking. “But this is different because you’ve gotta study film, you gotta know tendencies, you gotta know the best guys in the world and the sport, what they did well, so it’s a lot more extensive than wrestling was… For me, I’m a wild man almost — I’m all over the place when I’m not fighting — so he just does a good job of reining me in, making sure I’m doing the studying I need to do.”