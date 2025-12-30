A Different Derrick Lewis

“There is always that chance that it could happen like that, so that keeps me going,” the hulking heavyweight said following his participation in the UFC 324 press conference in Las Vegas. “What other job in the world can you make the amount of money I make for 15 minutes or 25 minutes of work?”

Lewis chuckled, the big man still always quick with a quip and seeking a way to downplay things. But while the point is unquestionably valid — who doesn’t want to make the most money possible in the least amount of time required? — it’s also only part of the equation for the UFC’s all-time leader in knockout victories.

For the longest time, Lewis was steadfast in his stance that his fighting career was strictly about commerce: putting money in the bank, providing for his family, and giving himself and his wife the opportunity to cultivate businesses that added to the household income.