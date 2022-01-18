A Dark Horse Revealed In Alexa Yanes

Yanes took home the victory over Kelly but was unable to secure a finish. The victory may have caused a bit of a stir among fans, but she noticed that while people may not have liked the decision, she still noticed plenty of intrigue around her performance amongst the new crowd.

ORDER UFC 270 TODAY!

“I think what was interesting for people was that I gave her a hard time,” Yanes said. “I think a lot of people went in thinking, ‘Who’s this girl?’ and everybody knows Danielle Kelly, especially the UFC FIGHT PASS fans because she does a lot of those events. The fact that I went in there and I gave her a hard time, I think that’s what kind of made people interested.”

Not one to turn her tail and run, Yanes makes it clear to her fans, old and new, that she may have been unsure of the idea at first, but it was an experience that exceeded hype, landed her on the “2022 UFC FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch” list and exposed her to a whole new fanbase. She’s definitely not done grappling on UFC FIGHT PASS.