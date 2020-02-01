Valentina Shevchenko Keeps The Focus On Herself

“Training is the same, if not harder, because you can never rest,” Shevchenko said. “Each fight there will be another challenger who will want the belt. My mindset can never be to give the belt, so that’s why I make all my training very hard. The rest is the same; traveling, enjoying the life, and meeting good people who are in the MMA culture.”

Perhaps her consistent preparation is why she’s been so successful. Shevchenko studies her opponent thoroughly – she was quick to point out Chookagian’s impressive ground game. But there’s one constant in Shevchenko’s preparation: she focuses on herself.

If she prepares for everything then it doesn’t matter what her opponent delivers. She’ll never be surprised.

“I watch (Chookagian’s) fights,” Shevhcnko said. “She has standup and ground game. But for me it doesn’t matter what challenges she brings because I’m ready for anything. I will do what I should do to maintain and keep the belt.”