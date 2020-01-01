On The Rise: UFC 247

UFC 247 takes place on Saturday evening at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, headlined by a pair of championship fights featuring two of the more dominant talents in the sport today — light heavyweight titleholder Jon “Bones” Jones and women’s flyweight queen Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko. Each are set to face off with the top contender in their respective divisions and although Dominick Reyes and Katlyn Chookagian enter at long odds, the ever-present potential of an upset and a seemingly unbeatable champion (or two) falling has kept interest in this weekend’s pay-per-view main card high.

But before the final five bouts of the evening hit the cage, the preliminary portion of Saturday’s event provides a full camp opportunity for a UFC sophomore who hung tough in his short-notice debut and a chance to get a closer look at the next two members of the surging Fortis MMA crew poised to join teammates like Geoff Neal and Diego Ferreira in making waves in the UFC rankings.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the UFC 247 edition of On the Rise.