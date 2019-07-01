The Road To BMF: Nate Diaz

No belt on the line? It didn’t matter. For something as #supernecessary as this matchup, a belt would be created: the BMF belt. Few fighters would be deserving of such an honor, but nobody would contest the pedigree on its inaugural contestants.

It’s been a long, wild road for the Pride of Stockton, and as he prepares to enter The Mecca of Madison Square Garden to capture this singular glory, we look back at four key fights that earned him the chance to become the undisputed BMF.