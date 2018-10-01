Bektic Is Back And Gunning For The Top

Heralded as one of the best prospects in the sport as he worked his way up the regional ranks, the now 28-year-old Bosnian-born fighter has largely lived up to his advanced billing, compiling a 13-1 record overall, including a 6-1 mark inside the Octagon.

After suffering the first loss of his career to Darren Elkins in March 2017, Bektic kicked off the first half of last year with a pair of impressive victories, stopping Godofredo Pepey with a massive right hand to the sternum in January before outworking veteran Ricardo Lamas at home in Chicago at UFC 225. Everything was falling into place and a proposed December matchup with Renato Moicano was just the type of fight Bektic needed to close out the year on a high and position himself in the Top 5 heading into 2019.

And that’s when the bad luck started to kick in.

“I was scheduled to fight Moicano in December, but I suffered a pretty bad laceration and my coaches and doctor agreed it would be best to step away, take some time and heal up before getting back in there,” said Bektic. “Once I started training again, I had a freak accident at the gym that ended up giving me a fracture that required surgery.