 Skip to main content
Krzysztof Jotko of Poland reacts after his middleweight bout against Misha Cirkunov of Canada during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX
Athletes

Krzysztof Jotko: “I’m The Real Deal”

Krzysztof Jotko Believes He Has What It Takes To Extend His Win Streak To Three Against Brendan Allen At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
By Kevin Schuster, on Twitter @KevinESchuster • Sep. 30, 2022

Three years dealing with a stomach illness, partnered with a shoulder surgery, forced Krzysztof Jotko to compete against the current No. 7 ranked UFC middleweight Sean Strickland at less than 100 percent in May of 2021, leading to his only loss since 2018.

A year removed from those health concerns, and Jotko picked up two consecutive victories, most recently against submission artist Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo in April.

Don't Miss Any UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan on ESPN+!

Picking up four submissions in his last five bouts, opponents often try and avoid the mat when competing against “GM3”. Jotko wasn’t fazed. Four takedowns later and nearly double the significant strikes, Jotko had earned a unanimous decision victory. Jotko was proud of his performance but knows there’s still room for improvement.

“I [didn’t] finish him,” Jotko said. “I had three rounds with him, but I think I won every round and dominated this fight, so I’m happy with this.”

Krzysztof Jotko of Poland punches Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX

Krzysztof Jotko of Poland punches Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I don’t know what my problem was [before] but I suffered a little bit. [But] every fight I feel better, I feel better in my body, and I promise you this camp was one of the best in my career. I didn’t get injured, my stomach was good, everything was good, and I’m ready to smash this guy.”

“This guy” refers to his UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan opponent, Brendan Allen. Like Meeschaert, Allen is a very dangerous opponent during grappling exchanges, and Jotko sees very similar tendencies between the two middleweights.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fighters On The Rise | Fight by Fight Preview | Dern's Interview With Megan Olivi | Main Event Preview The Best Of Dern Top 10 Fights Of October

The best camp of his career happened down in Coconut Creek, Florida, at American Top Team, a world-renowned gym known for hosting some of the world’s most talented mixed martial artists, including UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal. Having dozens of the world’s best fighters train and spar with you day in and day out can seem daunting, but it’s helped Jotko grow into what he feels is an elite fighter.

“I’m at the best gym in the world, American Top Team,” Jotko said. “We have the best sparring partners there, so I had a very hard training camp. I sparred with Bellator [middleweight] champion Johnny Eblen. They’re such athletes, such monsters, so I’m very confident and ready for this guy.”

Krzysztof Jotko of Poland kicks Misha Cirkunov of Canada in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX

Krzysztof Jotko of Poland kicks Misha Cirkunov of Canada in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On Saturday night, a win is non-negotiable, but a Polish power-inspired knockout is what Jotko is hunting for. On the cusp of the UFC middleweight rankings, a knockout over a talented Allen may put a number by his name early next week.

Getting through Allen will be a difficult test, however. The 26-year-old has picked up seven wins in the promotion since his arrival from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. To no one’s surprise, Allen strongly backs up his own skill set, and thinks that he’s simply too fast and athletic for Jotko to deal with. When told this, Jotko couldn’t help but be overcome with a chuckle and a grin, for this is what he’s heard before every fight in his career.

Order UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

“I hear this so many times and what happens later,” Jotko asked. “People step with me in the Octagon and say, ‘What the f***, this guy’s so good.’ I’ll show him how good I am.

“I’ll step in the Octagon and show that I’m an excellent fighter and show [my] heart, beat this guy and show that I’m the real deal in this division.”

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
Krzysztof Jotko
Middleweight
:
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling talks with UFC.com in the UFC Performance Institute.
Athletes

Bantamweight Breakdown With Aljamain Sterling |…

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling talks about each fighter in the bantamweight top 15.

Watch the Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: (R-L) Sean O'Malley kicks Andre Soukhamthath in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 222 event inside T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits

The Suga Show next lands in Abu Dhabi October 22 when O'Malley meets Petr Yan at UFC 280

Watch the Video
Demetrious Johnson secures an arm bar submission against Ray Borg in their UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017
Highlights

Top Submissions | Flyweight

Relive some of the best submission finishes to date among the 125-lb division.

Watch the Video
: