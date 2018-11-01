Nzechukwu Focused On Letting Go At UFC Newark

Kennedy Nzechukwu knows this all too well.

One of the numerous emerging talents from Dallas’ Fortis MMA to graduate to the UFC through the Contender Series, the 27-year-old light heavyweight earned a victory on Season 1, but was short on experience, so UFC President Dana White suggested a return to the regional circuit to gain more seasoning.

Following stoppage wins in March and May, Nzechukwu was back in Las Vegas last August, collecting a first-round stoppage victory over Dennis Bryant to push his record to 6-0 and punch his ticket to the UFC.

The promising newcomer was paired off with veteran Paul Craig on the main card of the end of March ESPN event at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. After efficiently handling business in front of a couple hundred people inside the old Ultimate Fighter facility and at most a couple thousand while throwing hands at The Bomb Factory and Gas Monkey Live in between his two UFC auditions, Nzechukwu’s first walk to the Octagon came in front of more than 10,000 people in “The City of Brotherly Love” and, simply put, it freaked him out.