Kemran Lachinov | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Kemran Lachinov | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

Get To Know Kemran Lachinov | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! What does it mean for you to be here?

Lachinov: It means everything. It’s the most excitement you can have in the world and it’s one of the best feelings being a fighter. I can’t even put it into words

UFC: What makes you an exciting fighter to watch in the Octagon?

Lachinov: I think everyone likes when someone goes crazy during the fight. I’m that guy that will drop my hands and ask you to punch me and ask if that’s all you got. I will go wild. I’m definitely that guy that you’ll want to watch.

Check out every contestant's profile on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter here.

UFC: Why are you going to be someone that is going to be a star in the UFC one day?

Lachinov: I have what it takes. I have the heart and the whole lifestyle. Everything matches. I’ll go crazy and that’s what people like. It’s nothing fake. It’s natural.

Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.