 Skip to main content
Events

Everything You Need to Know About UFC 234

Learn about the athletes of UFC 234, their fights and how to watch the action taking place in Melbourne.
Feb. 4, 2019

Order UFC 234 here!

Subscribe to ESPN+

Videos
UFC 234: The Next Level
UFC 234: The Next Level
UFC 234: The Next Level
/

 

UFC 234 features a middleweight title fight between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. In the co-main event Israel Adesanya faces former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

UFC 234: Mirror Match
UFC 234: Mirror Match
UFC 234: Mirror Match
/

 

UFC legend and former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, faces fast-rising prospect, Israel Adesanya, in the co-main event of UFC 234 on February 9.

UFC 234: The Best Rise To The Top

 

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234 on February 9, live on Pay-Per-View.

UFC 234: Idols Become Rivals

 

Idols become rivals at UFC 234 on February 9th as Israel Adesanya faces former middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the co-main event.

UFC 234 Countdown
UFC 234 Countdown: Whittaker vs Gastelum
UFC 234 Countdown: Whittaker vs Gastelum
/

Go inside the lives and training camps of middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and title challenger Kelvin Gastelum as they prepare for UFC 234.

Watch the full episode here

UFC 234 Embedded, Episode 1
UFC 234 Embedded Episode 1
UFC 234 Embedded Episode 1
/

 

On Episode 1 of UFC 234 Embedded, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva puts his skills and personality on display for media members at his LA gym. Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum prepares nearby in Orange County, surrounded by paintings and his panda. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker reaps the benefits of a home-country bout, relaxing in his Sydney home with his wife and children. UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

Capturing Gold: Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker: Capturing Gold
Robert Whittaker: Capturing Gold
/

Go back to the night Robert Whittaker put his name in the record books, as he defeated Yoel Romero at UFC 213 to become a UFC champio.

UFC 234 Embedded, Episode 2

 

On Episode 2 of UFC 234 Embedded, middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum observes Super Bowl Monday down under before returning to the gym. Aussie light heavyweight Jim Crute shops for clothes, and flyweight Montana De La Rosa enjoys her first trip overseas. Middleweight co-main star Israel Adesanya arrives in Melbourne and tracks opponent Anderson Silva on social media. UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

Articles
On the Rise: UFC 234 Edition

By E. Spencer Kyte

Here’s a look at three such fighters to keep an eye on this weekend. This is the UFC 234 edition of On the Rise. (Read more)

Yahya Fighting For Recognition

By E. Spencer Kyte

Riding a 3-fight winning streak, Rani Yahya is excited to take another step forward at UFC 234. (Read more)

Sold out UFC 234

Press Release

The pay per view in Melbourne is already breaking records. (Read more)

Alvery Says He'll Never Lose Again
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 05: Sam Alvey celebrates his victory over Rashad Evans in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on August 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

By E. Spencer Kyte

"I’m never losing again. I’ve done it, losing sucks and I don’t think I want to do it again, so I just won’t.” (Read more)

UFC 234: Fight by Fight
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Israel Adesanya of Nigeria kicks Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout during the UFC 230 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 3, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

By Damon Martin

Take a deep dive into UFC 234 with this edition of Fight by Fight. (Read more)

Tags
Australia

UFC 230 main event results

More

UFC 230 main card results

More