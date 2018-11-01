Teixeira Hopes Cutelaba Is Ready For A Fight

At the time, the former light heavyweight title contender was following a strategy set forth by his good friend and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who said that he would call it a career on the day he woke up and didn’t feel like going to the gym any longer.

At 39 years of age, Teixeira is realistic enough to know he can’t fight forever but he also had to reassess that particular game plan because it’s going to take a lot for him not to feel excited every day he has a chance to train in mixed martial arts.

“I am going to have to change that mentality because I think I’m going to be 70 years old and I’m going to be loving getting up in the morning to go train,” Teixeira said with a laugh. “I said that before but I love this too much. I’m going to have to change that mentality.