Van Buren More Than Ready To Make Her UFC Debut

Ticket requests come from every angle: family, friends, friends of friends, people you said, “Hi” to once in high school – you get the idea.

For Gilroy’s Brianna Van Buren, fighting just a few hours away in Sacramento (where she used to live) does mean fighting close to family, but those distractions aren’t going to overwhelm her as she inches closer to her UFC debut.

“I come from a fighting family,” Van Buren said. “They all understand once it’s time to fight, they’re not going to bother me. They’re going to make sure that I’m in the right state of mind. They’re going to come and show their support, and everything else will kind of present itself after the fight. They know that this is business, so I’m here to take care of business.”

