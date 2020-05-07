8 Ways Music is the Secret Striker of UFC

After Israel Adesanya’s epic walkout at UFC 243, the MMA fanbase began paying even more attention to the impact of pop culture and music on the fight game.

For years, we’ve tuned in to series like Countdown and Embedded for a behind the scenes look into fighters’ training camps. Each camp and each fighter may be different, but they all share one thing in common… they blast music to get hyped up, push harder, and keep their head in the game.

During fight week for UFC 246, Conor McGregor went so far as to have a live DJ at the UFC Performance Institute - spinning tracks for him while he worked out.

Fighters often show up at the arena on fight day with headphones on, like when Joanna Jedrzejczyk arrived at UFC 248. The excitement and energy could be felt, even without the ability to listen along. If only we could have been sharing headphones with her at that moment!