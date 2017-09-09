50/50 Raffle Raises More Than $57k At UFC 240

This event marked the second 50/50 raffle collaboration for all three brands, which originally partnered for their first raffle during UFC 215: NUNES vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 on September 9, 2017.

“What a great combination having UFC in the house for the second time,” said Kevin Radomski, Director of Live Entertainment – Rogers Place, Oilers Entertainment Group. “We're so blessed to have a pay-per-view emanating from Rogers Place once again, to have the combination where fight fans are coming in and supporting such a worthy charity like the Edmonton Foodbank. I think we'd all agree no one deserves to be hungry, especially families in need. They're struggling and they need the help, and fight fans coming to watch this amazing UFC 240 event were supporting the people in our very community by purchasing 50/50 tickets. You can sign me up for that any day.”

A combination of more than 50 volunteers and employees were on hand throughout the night, raising a total of $75,260 (CAD) / $57,182.55 (US) during the event.