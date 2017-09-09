50/50 Raffle Raises More Than $57k At UFC 240

On Saturday, July 27, UFC visited Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, for the second time in history as Rogers Place hosted UFC 240: HOLLOWAY vs. EDGAR 2. During this event, UFC teamed up with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Edmonton’s Foodbank for an in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign with proceeds benefitting both charities.
This event marked the second 50/50 raffle collaboration for all three brands, which originally partnered for their first raffle during UFC 215: NUNES vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 on September 9, 2017.
“What a great combination having UFC in the house for the second time,” said Kevin Radomski, Director of Live Entertainment – Rogers Place, Oilers Entertainment Group. “We're so blessed to have a pay-per-view emanating from Rogers Place once again, to have the combination where fight fans are coming in and supporting such a worthy charity like the Edmonton Foodbank. I think we'd all agree no one deserves to be hungry, especially families in need. They're struggling and they need the help, and fight fans coming to watch this amazing UFC 240 event were supporting the people in our very community by purchasing 50/50 tickets. You can sign me up for that any day.”
A combination of more than 50 volunteers and employees were on hand throughout the night, raising a total of $75,260 (CAD) / $57,182.55 (US) during the event.
Tamisan Bencz-Knight, Manager of Strategic Relationships and Partnerships for Edmonton’s Foodbank, expressed her gratitude for the contribution and provided insight into how the funding helps the hunger relief organization.
“Often, people won't think about the foodbank at this time, at an event like this, but the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the Edmonton Foodbank. Both of our organizations are in this community, we're both on the ground floor doing work, and we can't do it without people helping us. We’re not government funded, and we are only able to feed people because of donations, like this, from the community. This is wonderful.
“With the money raised tonight we are to do a lot more. We’re able to get our trucks out there on the road, picking up food donations and then dropping those donations off. We’re also able to use these funds to target buy. We can purchase shelf-stable milk for kids in schools, which is perfect because it doesn’t have to be refrigerated until you open it. We’re also expanding to more fresh foods, and these donations will help us do that as well. We’re going to be getting more eggs, to be able to offer a dozen for every hamper program participant, in conjunction with shelf-stable milk as well as fresh fruit.
“Tonight, was my first UFC event, and it was really interesting. I loved it, had a great time, the ambiance and feel of everything was wonderful. UFC has been great to work with.”
Natalie Minckler, Executive Director of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, echoed Bencz-Knight’s sentiment.
“The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is proud to work on behalf of our generous fans and partners to improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities in Northern Alberta,” Minckler said. “This past year, we donated over $4.3M to more than 100 charities and community groups throughout Oil Country.
“For the second time, Rogers Place hosted a UFC pay-per-view with UFC 240 and delivered an exciting evening of thrilling action from the Octagon. The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Edmonton’s Food Bank were thrilled to partner with UFC to provide a 50/50 during the event.
“As per our AGLC license agreement, since the 50/50 from UFC 240 was not claimed in the allotted time frame, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will apply to absorb the prize money and use the dollars to further our charitable efforts throughout Northern Alberta. These additional dollars will assist the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation to continue to make a substantial, positive impact in Northern Alberta.”
Last week’s raffle marked UFC’s sixth of 2019, culminating in more than $230,000 raised for charities in both the United States and Canada. UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CERRONE vs. GAETHJE, on Saturday, September 14 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.