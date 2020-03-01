5 UFC Performance Institute Health Tips

Plan Ahead and Stock Up on Nutrient-Dense Food Items

The uncertainty of this pandemic has left a lot of grocery store shelves empty, making trips a little more chaotic and stressful. In order to get the most out of trips to the grocery store, minimize the amount of times you go by planning ahead. Make a list of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options for at least 5 days. Consider buying in bulk so you can have leftovers for a few days to come. Take this shopping list with you so you will be less likely to forget items. Stock up on nutrition-packed food that will stay fresh for a week or longer. These items include, but are not limited to fruit, veggies, meat, eggs, grains (breads, oatmeal, pasta), milk, cheese, and beans/legumes.

Getting a consistent amount of fiber from many of these foods also helps you feel fuller for longer and is important for regular bowel movements and overall digestive health. Consider buying frozen or canned fruits and vegetables to last longer (look for canned fruit in 100% juice and vegetables without added salt). They have the same nutritional content as fresh items! If some of these items are out of stock, it’s ok! You can make food like fresh fruit, veggies, and bread items last longer by freezing them.