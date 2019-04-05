5 UFC Fighters who were WWE Superstars

For the three years she reigned as the UFC bantamweight champion, her fights became must-watches in the don’t-blink variety. Before losing her belt to Holly Holm at UFC 193, Rousey racked up five first-round finishes, three of those coming in less than a minute into the fight. Undoubtedly, she was and still is one of UFC’s biggest stars.

Rousey would make occasional WWE appearances throughout her UFC career and transtioned fulltime with her debut at WrestleMania 34. Six months later, she headlined WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution. At Wrestlemania 35, she will be part of the first women’s match to headline WrestleMania in WWE history when she faces off against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.