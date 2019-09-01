Five Questions With "Cowboy" Cerrone

UFC lightweights and BMFs have headlined UFC news circles as of late. Last weekend featured Khabib Nurmagomedov unifying his lightweight belt and Dana White announcing that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will scrap for the “BMF Belt”.
This weekend at UFC Vancouver, we get Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who happens to be both a lightweight and a BMF.
Cerrone returns to the Octagon for the first time since his loss via doctor stoppage to Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. The goal is to defeat Justin Gaethje and get back in the win column to continue his pursuit of a lightweight title fight.
UFC.com sat down with “Cowboy” to discuss the BMF Belt, his inevitable Fight of The Night matchup with Gaethje and a possible title fight with Khabib.
Cowboy: Masvidal and Nate are bad m***** f*****s, man, so it’s cool. Everyone’s like this is WWE or something but this is a one-time belt. What a great fight, everyone will want to see this. I’m not bothered about it either way. I own the crown. I live at the BMF Ranch, that’s my mantra all the time. So they can fight for the belt, it’s all good.
Cowboy: How much of (the bonuses) are still in my bank? None of it (laughing). It takes two to tango so you have to have the opponent there to push the pace for Fight of the Night. This Justin Gaethje fight will be a no brainer Fight of the Night. It’s just my style, though. I like to get out there and throw down.
Cowboy: There’s no doubt. I’m going home for two bonuses. He’s a good dude and I can’t wait to go in there with him.
Cowboy: Oh yeah. A win over Gaethje definitely puts me in line for the title next. There’s no one above me. Tony Ferguson and Khabib will fight and then I’ll take the winner.
Cowboy: Oh I’d take him to the ground. I’d welcome it. Why fight it? I would just be better in that area than him. I’ve been scheduled to fight Khabib four times and every time it’s fallen through. But we’ll get it one day. His top pressure game is unbelievable but how is Khabib on his back? No one knows. So yeah, I’ll welcome it, I love a challenge.