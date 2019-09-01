Five Questions With "Cowboy" Cerrone

This weekend at UFC Vancouver, we get Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who happens to be both a lightweight and a BMF.

Cerrone returns to the Octagon for the first time since his loss via doctor stoppage to Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. The goal is to defeat Justin Gaethje and get back in the win column to continue his pursuit of a lightweight title fight.

UFC.com sat down with “Cowboy” to discuss the BMF Belt, his inevitable Fight of The Night matchup with Gaethje and a possible title fight with Khabib.