Five Gilbert Burns Fights To Watch Before UFC 287

His highlight reel is devastating and shows off his thudding power, as well as his bread-and-butter that is jiu jitsu.

Before Leon Edwards dethroned Kamaru Usman, one could argue Burns came closest to unseating “The Nigerian Nightmare” when he rocked him in the opening round of their title bout. Now, after winning two of his last three and competing in 2022’s Fight of the Year, Burns is hoping a win over Miami’s favorite son, Jorge Masvidal, gets him a massive step closer to a second title shot.

With that in mind, check out these fights that chronicle the journey of “Durinho.”

Gilbert Burns vs Alex Oliveira (UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare)