3 Fights To Follow At CFFC 151 | UFC Fight Pass

Guarascio's heavyweight title win back at CFFC 141 last April earned him a shot on Dana White's Contender Series. But when that opportunity ended swiftly at the hands of Steven Asplund, Guarascio returned to CFFC to defend his belt, only to lose out to the aforementioned Gonzales at CFFC 148. Now "The Daywalker" heads to Tampa on the comeback trail as he bids to reposition himself for a shot at his old title – and potentially a rematch with the man who took it from him.

To get there, he'll have to defeat promotional newcomer Jackson Stanford, who built an unblemished 5-0 record on the amateur scene before turning pro last year and picking up back-to-back first-round knockouts to get his career off to a flying start. Now the 29-year-old Orlando native faces a former champion with the chance to potentially gatecrash the CFFC heavyweight title picture after just one fight with the promotion.

"A year ago, Anthony Guarascio was one of the most incredible stories in CFFC, and anybody that's been around him knows he's an absolute magnetic personality in addition to being a determined fighter," said Morgan.

"But after coming up short on Dana White's Contender Series and then losing his belt, Anthony really needs to get back to the win column and get his career moving back in the right direction.

"Meanwhile, Jackson Stanford doesn't care about any of that. He was 5-0 as an amateur with four finishes, and his first two pro fights ended in first-round knockouts. Now elevated to the co-main event slot, Stanford has the biggest opportunity of his career, and he might even be able to call for a title shot depending on how things go."

Welterweight bout: Liam Hamill vs Ron Humphrey

Undefeated welterweight prospects collide on the main card in Tampa, as Liam Hamill and Ron Humphrey put their respective 0's on the line on Friday night.

Hamill spent three years cutting his teeth on the amateur scene as he picked up confidence-building wins and learning from early defeats. But since he turned pro in November 2024, it's been wins all the way for the Loveland, Ohio native, and, after compiling a 4-0 record on the Ohio regional scene, he arrives in Florida for his CFFC debut.