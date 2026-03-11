3 Fights To Follow At CFFC 151 | UFC Fight Pass

The first Cage Fury Fighting Championships event of 2026 sees the CFFC cage return to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa for the first time since 2023.
The venue previously held the promotion's first six events in "The Sunshine State", and now CFFC returns with a loaded fight card that includes a main-event battle for their heavyweight championship.
Ahead of fight night, we caught up with CFFC General Manager and play-by-play commentator John Morgan, who gave us the inside track on three key matchups to keep an eye on when the action gets underway on Friday night, live on UFC Fight Pass.
Heavyweight title bout: Larry Gonzales vs Vitor Resende
Larry Gonzales turned the CFFC heavyweight division on its head at CFFC 148 when he stepped in on short notice to take on then-champion Anthony Guarascio in Philadelphia last November. "OSO" avoided Guarascio's heavy hands in the first round before eventually taking him down and finishing him with an Americana in the second as he upset the odds to capture the CFFC heavyweight title.
Now Gonzales finds himself on the other side of the coin as he enters CFFC 151 as the defending champion, with a short-notice challenger stepping up to contest his reign. Towering Brazilian Vitor Resende arrives with a 5-1 record, a 100 percent finish rate, and his sights set on the CFFC heavyweight strap. The American Top Team product announced his arrival in the CFFC heavyweight division with a first-round finish of Jahsua Marsh at CFFC 141 last April. Now he's back and ready to make his short-notice title opportunity count.
"There's always a little extra energy in the air when it's a heavyweight title fight, and I think this one should be great," said Morgan.
"Larry Gonzales won the title in November after stepping up as a replacement opponent on short notice, and now he's hoping to defend the belt and pick up his fourth win in just nine months – and maybe even get the Dana White's Contender Series invite his former opponent Steven Asplund says he deserves.
"That said, Vitor Resende finds himself in an eerily similar spot, stepping in on short notice for his crack at the belt. At six-foot-nine, Vitor is going to tower over Larry, and he's an American Top Team fighter, so you know he'll be well prepared. This is going to be a fun main event."
Heavyweight bout: Anthony Guarascio vs Jackson Stanford
Before the heavyweight title is contested in the main event, the man who formerly held the belt returns to action in the co-headliner, looking to deliver a statement win to put himself right back in the title mix again.
Guarascio's heavyweight title win back at CFFC 141 last April earned him a shot on Dana White's Contender Series. But when that opportunity ended swiftly at the hands of Steven Asplund, Guarascio returned to CFFC to defend his belt, only to lose out to the aforementioned Gonzales at CFFC 148. Now "The Daywalker" heads to Tampa on the comeback trail as he bids to reposition himself for a shot at his old title – and potentially a rematch with the man who took it from him.
To get there, he'll have to defeat promotional newcomer Jackson Stanford, who built an unblemished 5-0 record on the amateur scene before turning pro last year and picking up back-to-back first-round knockouts to get his career off to a flying start. Now the 29-year-old Orlando native faces a former champion with the chance to potentially gatecrash the CFFC heavyweight title picture after just one fight with the promotion.
"A year ago, Anthony Guarascio was one of the most incredible stories in CFFC, and anybody that's been around him knows he's an absolute magnetic personality in addition to being a determined fighter," said Morgan.
"But after coming up short on Dana White's Contender Series and then losing his belt, Anthony really needs to get back to the win column and get his career moving back in the right direction.
"Meanwhile, Jackson Stanford doesn't care about any of that. He was 5-0 as an amateur with four finishes, and his first two pro fights ended in first-round knockouts. Now elevated to the co-main event slot, Stanford has the biggest opportunity of his career, and he might even be able to call for a title shot depending on how things go."
Welterweight bout: Liam Hamill vs Ron Humphrey
Undefeated welterweight prospects collide on the main card in Tampa, as Liam Hamill and Ron Humphrey put their respective 0's on the line on Friday night.
Hamill spent three years cutting his teeth on the amateur scene as he picked up confidence-building wins and learning from early defeats. But since he turned pro in November 2024, it's been wins all the way for the Loveland, Ohio native, and, after compiling a 4-0 record on the Ohio regional scene, he arrives in Florida for his CFFC debut.
Standing across the cage will be Ron Humphrey, who hasn't tasted defeat as an amateur or a pro. He also hasn't seen a judge's scorecard in his seven competitive appearances across amateur and professional competition, with all four of his ammy fights, and all three of his pro bouts, all finishing via knockout.
Now, after an impressive first-round finish at LFA 219 last October, Humphrey arrives in CFFC looking to make an impact in the promotion's welterweight division.
It's a mouthwatering matchup between two undefeated prospects with names that will set the Spidey-senses tingling for longtime, hardore MMA fans, and for good reason, as Morgan explained.
"This might be my favorite fight of the night," he admitted.
"Two undefeated prospects putting their records on the line, but on top of that, they both have fantastic MMA lineages with athletes I spent time covering earlier in my career.
"Liam Hamill is the nephew of 15-time UFC veteran Matt Hamill, who will be in his corner on Friday, and Ron Humphrey is the son of former Strikforce fighter "Abongo" Humphrey, who fought guys like Ovince Saint Preux, Mike Kyle, and Brett Rogers.
"Dangerous guys, cool back stories – it should be a banger.”
CFFC 151: Main Card (9 pm ET, UFC Fight Pass)
- Larry Gonzales (c) vs Vitor Resende – for CFFC heavyweight title
- Anthony Guarascio vs Jackson Stanford
- Ashton Charlton vs Morquez Forest
- Liam Hamill vs Ron Humphrey
- Christian Carr vs Tyrime Da Silva
- Paul Carson vs Lucas Cortes