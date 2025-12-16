3 Fighters To Watch At CFFC 149 | UFC FIGHT PASS

The Hawaii-born fighter of Indonesian heritage captured the CFFC flyweight title in only his fifth pro fight back in September 2024, and he’s made two highlight-reel defenses of his title already this year.

On Saturday night, Hasan will look to complete a hat-trick of title defenses in a calendar year when he takes on fellow 7-0 talent Renaldo Manse in the main event of CFFC 149. It’s a matchup between two fighters who both fly the flag of Indonesia, and it promises to be another explosive matchup.

For Hasan, it’s a chance to further highlight his prodigious talent, and for fight fans, it’s an opportunity to watch someone the CFFC brass firmly believes can be a star on the big stage.

“Bilal is must-watch TV every time he steps in the cage or picks up a microphone,” said CFFC General Manager John Morgan.

“At just 24 years old, he's got time on his side, but I'm honestly a little surprised the UFC hasn't called him up already.

“Dynamic striking, slick grappling, and a heck of a personality. His run has been fun to watch.”

Emily Martins