25 Years – The Submissions – Part 4

9 – Brian Ortega vs Cub Swanson

Brian Ortega’s guillotine choke submission of Cub Swanson proved just how uncomfortable it can be to be caught by a top-level fighter and feel like there is no escape but to tap out or go to sleep. Once Ortega locked in his choke of “Killer Cub,” Swanson knew he was in deep trouble, and to see a seasoned vet like him in such a situation was a bit of a shocker, but Ortega can do that to anyone at 145 pounds.

8 – Miesha Tate vs Holly Holm

With several notable finishes, 2016 may be seen as the “Year of the Rear Naked Choke” and for a good example, look no further than Miesha Tate's submission victory over Holly Holm, when Tate salvaged what was going to be a lopsided points loss to Holm with a RNC finish that earned her the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

7 - Nate Diaz vs Kurt Pellegrino

A lot of fighters are great being the hammer; not so many can come back after being the nail. But after a rough first round, Nate Diaz proved that he can talk tough and walk tough as he roared back and caught Kurt Pellegrino in a fight-ending triangle choke in the second while thrusting his fists in the air in triumph.

6 – Frank Mir vs “Minotauro” Nogueira

There is a small school of believers that think a knockout is more devastating than a submission. Frank Mir did not go to that school. In December 2011, he proved it again, becoming the first man to submit former PRIDE / UFC champ “Minotauro” Nogueira. To do that while one hundred percent is impressive; to do it after getting buzzed and almost finished by one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time takes it to another level.

