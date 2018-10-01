25 Years – The Submissions – Part 2

18. Forrest Griffin vs “Shogun” Rua

Sometimes the best submissions aren’t ones that are memorable for spectacular technique or the “wow” factor, but ones that live on for what they meant at that particular moment in time. When Forrest Griffin closed the show on heavily favored PRIDE import “Shogun” Rua with a rear naked choke in the final minute, it was an exclamation mark on a result no one saw coming, especially Rua, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

WATCH THE FULL FIGHT ON UFC FIGHT PASS

17. Frank Mir vs Tim Sylvia

Remember the way a prime Mike Tyson approached his fights when he was the heavyweight boxing champion? Well, Frank Mir attacked submissions the way Tyson sought knockouts. He wanted to take an arm or leg home, and he almost got his wish against Tim Sylvia when he broke his opponent’s arm with an armbar to earn the UFC heavyweight crown in 2004.

WATCH THE FULL FIGHT ON UFC FIGHT PASS

16. Ronda Rousey vs Liz Carmouche

As soon as Ronda Rousey turned pro, every opponent she faced knew that they were going to have to deal with an armbar attempt sooner or later, usually sooner. Liz Carmouche was no different, and part of her preparation for the UFC 157 bout against the women’s bantamweight champ involved defending random armbar attempts by her teammates at every possible moment. Yet when Rousey made her move on Carmouche after surviving a rear naked choke attempt moments earlier, the Marine Corps veteran got caught and finished by the armbar. If there was a better consistently deadly finishing move in all of combat sports, I’d like to know about it.

WATCH THE FULL FIGHT ON UFC FIGHT PASS