25 Years - The Knockouts - Part 4

When Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey with a head kick in the second round of their UFC 193 bout, it had all the elements of a Knockout of the Year. It had stellar technique, it was shocking, it was final, and when you consider that the victim of that finish was the most dominant female fighter ever to compete in MMA, there was no question that this wasn’t just a great knockout for 2015, but for all-time.

