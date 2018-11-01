25 Years - The Knockouts - Part 3

You know that a heavyweight has power when he can knock someone out with a single punch while moving backward, and that’s exactly what happened in the main event of UFC 198 in Curitiba, Brazil. Fabricio Werdum thought he was going to press Stipe Miocic, and he got a little wild in the process. Miocic made him pay in emphatic fashion with a flush right hand that dropped Werdum like he was shot. The follow-up from Miocic wasn’t even necessary. This fight was over, and the heavyweight division had a new world champion.

