2026 Topps NOW | UFC 325

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2
Alexander Volkanovski rose to the occasion in his highly anticipated rematch against Diego Lopes at UFC 325. Fighting on his home turf, “The Great” delivered a composed technical performance, using sharp striking and grappling to earn a unanimous win, and retain the UFC featherweight championship.
Benoit Saint Denis continued his surge up the lightweight rankings with an emphatic performance against Dan Hooker at UFC 325. Saint Denis applied constant pressure, overwhelming the No. 6 contender with heavy strikes and punishing takedowns before securing a second round stoppage. After the fight, Saint Denis reaffirmed his championship ambitions, calling out nearly the entirety of lightweight challengers ranked above him.
Mauricio Ruffy delivered one of the standout moments of UFC 325 with his TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev. Late in the second round, Ruffy stunned Fiziev with a powerful right hand, then closed the show with a barrage of perfectly placed follow up shots. With a commanding performance over a top-ranked lightweight, Ruffy will soon find himself among the top 10 in his division.
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett
Justin Gaethje has cemented his place in UFC history as a two-time interim lightweight champion. “The Highlight” lived up to his monicker, defeating Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision in the UFC 324 main event. Gaethje controlled the fight over multiple rounds, flooring Pimblett with his devastating power and applying nonstop forward pressure. Gaethje’s victory improved his professional record to 27–5 and set him up for a future unification bout against Ilia Topuria.
Sean O’Malley got back in the win column at UFC 324 with an impressive victory, reminding fans and fellow contenders of his place among the division’s elite. In a closely contested co-main bout, the third ranked bantamweight rallied in the third round, using slick striking and perfectly timed knees to outclass the always dangerous Song Yadong. O’Malley picked up the win via unanimous decision, improving his record to 19–3 and setting his sights on a potential rematch with current champion, Petr Yan.
Ateba Gautier continued his rise at UFC 324, extending his win streak with another dominant performance. From the opening round, Gautier controlled the pace of the fight, landing heavy strikes and scoring multiple knockdowns across each round. With the victory, Gautier remains unbeaten in UFC and improves his overall record to 10-1, further establishing himself as a rising middleweight talent to watch.
