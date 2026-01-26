2026 Topps NOW | UFC 324

Collect a Piece of UFC 324 History with Topps NOW!
Jan. 27, 2026
Capturing all the excitement of UFC 324 – Topps NOWbrings the biggest moments from the Octagon directly to your collection.
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett
UFC 324 was truly one for the ages. From jaw dropping moments and fearless performances to the crowning of new champions, Saturday night delivered excitement from start to finish. With Topps NOW UFC, you can own a piece of the action and relive the moments that had fans on their feet. These exclusive cards are only available for 72 hours at UFC Store, so act fast and secure yours before they are gone!
Justin Gaethje has cemented his place in UFC history as a two-time interim lightweight champion. “The Highlight” lived up to his monicker, defeating Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision in the UFC 324 main event. Gaethje controlled the fight over multiple rounds, flooring Pimblett with his devastating power and applying nonstop forward pressure. Gaethje’s victory improved his professional record to 27–5 and set him up for a future unification bout against Ilia Topuria.
Sean O’Malley got back in the win column at UFC 324 with an impressive victory, reminding fans and fellow contenders of his place among the division’s elite. In a closely contested co-main bout, the third ranked bantamweight rallied in the third round, using slick striking and perfectly timed knees to outclass the always dangerous Song Yadong. O’Malley picked up the win via unanimous decision, improving his record to 19–3 and setting his sights on a potential rematch with current champion, Petr Yan.
Ateba Gautier continued his rise at UFC 324, extending his win streak with another dominant performance. From the opening round, Gautier controlled the pace of the fight, landing heavy strikes and scoring multiple knockdowns across each round. With the victory, Gautier remains unbeaten in UFC and improves his overall record to 10-1, further establishing himself as a rising middleweight talent to watch.
The first Topps NOW UFC drop of 2026 celebrates the fighters who left it all in the Octagon and made UFC 324 unforgettable. Each card captures a spectacular moment from the event, frozen in time and available for a limited window. Grab yours today at UFC Store before time runs out!
