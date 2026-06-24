2026 Topps Knockout UFC Available Now!

Collect Champions, Legends, and Rising Stars at UFC Store
Jun. 24, 2026
2026 Topps Knockout UFC trading cards return with a loaded lineup of champions, legends, and rising stars from across the Octagon. Built around the athletes, moments, and intensity that define the sport, Topps Knockout UFChas become one of the most recognizable brands in UFC trading cards. From championship autographs and rare relics to unforgettable inserts featuring the sport’s biggest names, each card gives collectors the opportunity to own a piece of UFC history.
Featuring bold designs, dynamic photography, and premium collectibles, 2026 Topps Knockout UFC brings the intensity of the Octagon to every card. Built around the athletes, moments, and legacy that define the sport, this release brings together the past, present, and future of UFC in one unforgettable collection – celebrating the legends who shaped the game, the champions leading today, and the rising stars creating what comes next.
Whether you’re searching for your favorite fighter, chasing rare hits, or adding the next centerpiece to your collection, every pack brings a new opportunity to uncover something special. Your chance to grab a box of 2026 Topps Knockout UFC starts June 24 at 10 AM ET and closes June 26 at 10 AM ET.. Head to UFC Store and join the chase!