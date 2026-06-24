2026 Topps Knockout UFC Available Now!

2026 Topps Knockout UFC trading cards return with a loaded lineup of champions, legends, and rising stars from across the Octagon. Built around the athletes, moments, and intensity that define the sport, Topps Knockout UFC has become one of the most recognizable brands in UFC trading cards. From championship autographs and rare relics to unforgettable inserts featuring the sport’s biggest names, each card gives collectors the opportunity to own a piece of UFC history.