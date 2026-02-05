2025 Topps Royalty UFC

The latest drop in Topps Royalty UFC is finally here, and is available now at UFC Store! Each pack has high-end designs and elite fighters accompanied by championship-worthy quality. With a 100-card Base Set and limited-edition parallels, collectors are in for a treat with Topps Royalty UFC!
What’s Inside:
Boxes of Topps Royalty UFC guarantee five autographs and three relic cards, featuring premium hits from a wide range of UFC superstars, from all-time greats to the next generation of breakout contenders. Collectors will also find the return of rare chase cards throughout the product, headlined by the highly sought-after SSP Liquid Silver insert.
What are you hunting for? Is it the Superior Signatures Blue Parallel, the Rookie Autographs Gold Parallel, or even the Rookie Relic Autographs Platinum Parallel? All these cards, and more, are available in this amazing release!
How Do I Get Mine?
Head over to UFC Storeon February 5th at 10:00am EST to join the chase! Drop is open for 24 hours only.
