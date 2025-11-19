2025 Topps Now | UFC 322

VeChain UFC 322 was full of spectacular performances and jaw dropping knockouts, and with Topps NOW, you can own a piece of this historical event! The latest Topps NOW UFC drop is highlighting some of the most incredible performances from UFC 322 and is available for only 72 hours at UFC Store!
Islam Makhachev has etched himself into the UFC history books with his incredible performance at UFC 322. With his unanimous decision victory over Jack Della Maddalena, Makhachev secured the UFC welterweight title in dominant fashion. Makhachev used a plethora of perfectly timed takedowns, heavy leg kicks, and nonstop forward pressure to secure his victory and become a double-division champion.
Flyweight champ Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko reminded the world why she’s renowned as one of the most skilled mixed martial artists alive. Shevchenko picked up another unanimous decision win in five round bout against former UFC flyweight queen, Zhang Weili. Blending clean striking with dominant top pressure, Bullet was able to pitch a shutout against Weili. Shevchenko is now tied with Amanda Nunes for the most wins in women’s UFC title-fight history with 11 victories.
Carlos Prates put on yet another flashy performance with his devastating knockout hit of Leon Edwards, further establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division. With his nonchalant attitude and devastating KO power, Prates has become a fan favorite, both in and out of the Octagon. The victory marked Prates’s sixth knockout since the start of 2024, the most of any UFC fighter during that span.
Suring welterweight contender Michael Morales also shined under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. With his incredible KO victory over number 2 ranked Sean Brady, the undefeated Ecuadorian showed why he may be next in line for a shot at the title. With Morales now improving to 7-0 in UFC with five knockouts, he clearly has his sights set on championship gold.
Bo Nickal got back into the win column with a highlight reel head kick knockout over Rodolfo Vieira. Nickal’s standout performance improved his overall record to 8-1, with 4 finishes in UFC – and earned him Performance of the Night honors. With this win, Nickal bounces back into contention and continues to make a name for himself in the middleweight division.
UFC 322