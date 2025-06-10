2025 Topps NOW: UFC 316

The UFC 316 Topps NOW drop encapsulates the electrifying moments of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2, offering fans a tangible piece of the action. Add these cards to your collection today at UFC Store!

Topps NOW cards are renowned for their real-time production, celebrating the greatest moments…as they happen. For UFC 316, this means capturing the intensity of Kayla Harrison’s bantamweight championship victory, or the faceoff with Amanda Nunes that ensued.