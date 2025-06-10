2025 Topps NOW: UFC 316

Capturing all the excitement of UFC 316 – Topps NOW brings the biggest moments from the Octagon directly to your collection.
The UFC 316 Topps NOWdrop encapsulates the electrifying moments of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2, offering fans a tangible piece of the action. Add these cards to your collection today at UFC Store!
Topps NOW cards are renowned for their real-time production, celebrating the greatest moments…as they happen. For UFC 316, this means capturing the intensity of Kayla Harrison’s bantamweight championship victory, or the faceoff with Amanda Nunes that ensued.
Also available is Merab Dvalishvili following his submission victory over Sean O’Malley en route to retain the UFC bantamweight championship.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a passionate UFC fan, the UFC 316 Topps NOW collection offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of UFC legacy. Available for only 72 hours post-event, it’s a good idea to act quick fast – be sure to look out for parallels numbered to 50 or less!
Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate the unforgettable moments at UFC Store!
