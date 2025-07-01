2025 Topps NOW | UFC 317

UFC 317

Topps NOW is back with another explosive drop – this time capturing all the action from UFC 317. From Topuria’s ascension to UFC superstar and lightweight champion, to Pantoja’s flyweight dominance, the UFC 317 Topps NOW collection freezes unforgettable moments in time and brings them to your hands.

Ilia Topuria extended his undefeated streak to 9-0 in the Octagon in a bout against Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. He earned a thunderous first-round knockout, becoming the 10th UFC two-weight champion in history – and the only fighter to achieve this status while undefeated.